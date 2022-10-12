The Petrolia Lions Club is marking its 90th anniversary with a parade Sept. 24.
The Petrolia Lions have a long history of supporting various causes throughout the years. “It is hard to say which projects we are proud of, as each one is special to us,” said Lion Bill Fell, the 90th anniversary committee co-chair.
And that support goes back a long way.
A small number of businessmen decided a service club was needed in Petrolia in 1932. The first general meeting of the club was held in the Fletcher Hotel dining room on Nov. 24, 1932. The club received its charter the next month.
One of its first efforts was to donate 42 barrels of milk for undernourished school children, as Petrolia was in the depths of the Great Depression. The Lions Club supported Petrolia’s first library in 1933, then known as the Petrolia Library Association. The Lions applied for a government grant, asked the public to donate suitable books and campaigned for people to take out memberships. The library was set up in the Stokes Confectionary Store with Mary Stokes as the librarian. A membership was only $1 for a year.
The Lions Club organized a Dominion Day celebration in 1934. The day included a picnic basket lunch, horse racing with a $900 purse, baseball game, bicycle races, monster school parade, free eye clinic with the Citizen Band performing throughout the day. Round and square dancing also took place at the town hall in the evening.
The Lions Club organized the first Petrolia Frolics on May 21 and 22, 1935 at the CNR train station.
There were up to 12 midway tents set up across the tracks, where you could see clowns, sideshows, acrobats and magicians. Proceeds went to help school children who had either defective eyesight or were undernourished.
The club went on to help with all kinds of community projects including repairs to sidewalks and better sports facilities.
Petrolia was one of the first Lions Club in the area to have both men and women members after the Lioness club folded in the 1980s. The club membership has risen to approximately 60 members in recent years.
Everyone is welcome to celebrate with the Lions. The parade will be begin at 11 AM Sept. 24 at the Lions Hall, proceed down Huggard Street before turning east on Petrolia Line to Greenfield Street, before going west on Dufferin Street and back to Lions Hall for a barbecue prepared in their food truck.