NORTH PERTH – When summer is right around the corner and the days left of school are minimal, the best way to celebrate is a family fun fair. Luckily, there are two fast approaching fun fairs taking place this month at local schools.
The first of these takes place at Elma Township Public School, as it is hosting its family fun fair on Friday, June 2 from 4:30-8 p.m.
There will be lots of tasty treats at the event, as well as a barbeque with hamburgers and hotdogs. For entertainment, there will be a dog agility show and live music from 12th Line Band. There are a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy, such as inflatables, face painting, train rides, and lots more. There will also be a raffle table and a silent auction. The cost to attend is $10 per child. To volunteer for this fun fair, contact the Elma Township Public School’s office at 519-356-2241.
Next on the docket is Eastdale Public School’s fun fair on Friday, June 16 from 5-8 p.m.
Funds raised from the event will go towards sports expenses, outdoor equipment, technology upgrades and recess items for the students. There will be lots of fun to be had at the event, as there will be basket raffles, giant inflatables, balloon animals, photo booth, face painting and much more. A concession stand will be at the event selling food and treats as well. Those looking to volunteer can reach out to Eastdale Public School at 519-291-2930.