CARROT RIVER – The Town of Carrot River has been busy getting ready to host the Communities in Bloom judges on Aug. 1 and 2.
Miranda Blaber, community development manager for the Town of Carrot River, said this will be their third year in the program
Blaber said building pride in the community through sustainable programs and commitment from council to maintain these programs is one of the many benefits of the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation (SPRA) program.
Communities in Bloom is a national program that recognizes community participation in projects involving beautification, heritage and environmental awareness. It is a great opportunity for communities to generate civic pride and local participation and gain recognition across the country. Participants are judged on the quality of their municipality's green spaces, diversity and originality of its landscaping, general tidiness, environmental awareness, heritage and the level of community involvement.
There is a small group along with Blaber who started the potted plant program that brought together the local greenhouses to plant the community town pots.
Has Carrot River ever won a provincial title? No, it’s a small club and is starting small.
The Carrot River Communities in Bloom committee consists of Andrea Colborn, Gillian Flury, Candace Panchysyn-Berigute and Miranda Blaber.
The community of Carrot River is excited to showcase their town.