Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay District Municipal League will hold their annual conference and general meetings today and Friday at the Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel in Thunder Bay.
The conference kicks off at 10 a.m. today with their annual general meeting that is to be attended by board members only.
After registration at noon, municipal league president and Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas will call the conference to order and make opening remarks.
Following Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff’s official welcome to the city, presentations will be made by Cynthia Olsen (City of Thunder Bay), Mhairi McFarlane (Nature Conservancy of Canada), Volker Kromm (Regional Food Distribution Association) and Gary Christian (North Superior Workforce Planning Board) as well as Laura Voltti and Sharla Knapton from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.
The second day of the conference on Friday will be highlighted by Thunder Bay-Atikokan Conservative MPP Kevin Holland, Thunder Bay-Rainy River Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski and Thunder Bay-Superior North NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois addressing the audience starting at 1 p.m.
Presentations will also be given on Friday by Gary Ferguson (Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre), Shane Muir (Superior North Emergency Medical Services), Bill Bradica (District of Thunder Bay Social Services), Dr. Janet DeMille (Thunder Bay District Health Unit), Bill Groenheide (Ontario Federation of Agriculture), Wendy Landry (Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association), Paul Capon (Matawa First Nation) and Christian (North Superior Workforce Planning Board).