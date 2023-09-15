CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Global Climate Strike is coming to downtown Charlottetown on Sept. 15, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., a climate change strike in connection to Fridays for Future Canada.
In preparation for the strike, which will begin outside the Coles Building, CreativePEI held sign-making sessions on Sept. 13, offering free supplies and recycled cardboard to those who wanted to participate.
While not the organizers, CreativePEI is focused on supporting the artistic side of the strike and providing the opportunity for individuals to express themselves in signs for the strike.
“We hope that it will be a spectacle,” said Alexis Bulman, a member of CreativePEI who was assisting with sign-making activities.
The aim of the strike is to bring together concerned individuals across Prince Edward Island to advocate for policy changes and swift bipartisan political action.
Millefiore Clarkes, one of the organizers of the strike, stressed that a primary goal is to build a sense of community across P.E.I.
“We are creating a space for people to voice their concerns and feel heard.”
There will also be poetry performances and stilt walkers to help build a positive and connected atmosphere present at the strike.
This strike in P.E.I. focuses on fossil fuels and nurturing a sense of connection and community between concerned individuals.
CreativePEI will be holding another sign-making event on Sept. 14 and will be handing signs out to interested attendees at the beginning of the strike.
Presently the strike is slated to proceed for Sept. 15. However, in the event of cancellation, the strike will be held on Sept. 16.
