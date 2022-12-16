WINGHAM – The Jim Cuddy Trio (Jim Cuddy, fiddler Anne Lyndsay and guitarist Colin Cripps) put on a powerful performance for Wingham residents on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.
The nearly sold-out house received the legendary performer with a round of applause and much cheering as the Canadian music icon took the stage.
Cuddy has been performing for audiences across Ontario this fall, celebrating the release of his fifth solo album, Countrywide Soul.
Local talent and emerging country music star Basil Bauer was opened for the trio, once again performing with his cousin Xavier Leahy, accompanying him on guitar.