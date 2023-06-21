Students in Miss Megan Mason’s Grade 3 class and Miss Molly Moar’s Grade 5 class at Greentree School recently approached the Town of Drumheller to propose planting new trees on the school grounds as part of the flood mitigation plans to replant five trees for every tree removed for berm construction. The Town accepted the proposal and over 30 trees will be planted throughout the school grounds, which will provide shade and greenery for generations to come. On Thursday, June 15, Greentree School welcomed Indigenous Elder Darrell Breaker from the Siksika Nation to bless the trees, along with Drumheller Councillors Stephanie Price and Crystal Sereda, Infrastructure Services director Dave Brett, and Indigenous liaison Lynn Fabrick. Miss Mason’s Grade 3 students gave a land acknowledgement during the school-wide assembly, and Miss Moar’s Grade 5 students also recited a poem about trees. Following the assembly, the school moved into the field where Elder Darrell said a prayer, for the staff, students, school, and community of Drumheller, and offered a blessing of tobacco with the help of some students.
New trees blessed for Greentree School
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
