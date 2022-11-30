More than 170 Nova Scotians were charged with impaired or dangerous driving in October, but none of them were from St. Mary’s.
“I’ve checked with our analysts, and for Guysborough County District, in the month of October, no one was charged with impaired related offences or stunting,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Journal in an email.
According to a recent RCMP news release, “For the month of October, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 155 drivers with impaired related offences … [It] charged 18 drivers with stunting on a number of highways across the province.”
Specifically, 81 were charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol; five were charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug; 16 were charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer; and 53 were issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.
Meanwhile, six stunting charges were laid against people caught driving above 180 km/h in 110km/h zones in Brookfield, Avonport, Kemptown and Salt Springs. “Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more over a speed limit in a race, contest, while performing a stunt, or on a bet on a highway,” the release stated.
The fine for a first offence of stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50, six points, and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension. Fines and periods of driving prohibition range for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.