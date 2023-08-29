Following the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in London, where Tiny Township had scheduled a deputation as part of its attendance, CAO Robert Lamb shared with MidlandToday what the visiting council and staff had accomplished on their trip.
“Members of the Township of Tiny delegation to AMO had the opportunity to speak informally with the Hon. Graydon Smith, minister of natural resources and forestry,” said Lamb, “and formally with his parliamentary assistant, Ric Bresee, and senior ministry officials about the township’s dynamic shoreline issues and our interim control bylaw.”
Lamb said Simcoe North MPP Jill Dunlop, minister of colleges and universities, had also joined the township in the meeting, which he called “productive.”
“Township officials also had the opportunity to speak with elected representatives from municipalities along the Great Lakes about water/beach-related issues as well,” Lamb added, “being approached by many municipalities with questions about our short-term licensing program.”
An update on the results of Tiny Township’s attendance at AMO is expected to be addressed in an upcoming regular meeting of council.