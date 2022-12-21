The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre is launching a podcast in the new year that will explore various issues from a youth perspective.
The Peyakôskân Podcast Initiative is looking to gather local youth from different cultural backgrounds to interview people in the community - and outside of it - on a wide variety of topics.
“They're so innovative, and they're often able to shed light on topics in a way that maybe adults haven't really considered,” said Cara Jones, program co-ordinator.
As for what the podcast will look like, Jones is unsure because that will be up to the youth who run it.
“My job is almost like a producer; I said, ‘I am helping you create your vision of what this will look like and how we can work together to create it to be sustainable.’
“That's the biggest thing because it can grow into so many different opportunities for the community.”
The hope is to begin recording the podcast in January.
She said in early discussions with the group there have been talks about cancel culture and how it affects youth and what it means to them, along with LGBTQ issues, mental health, and truth and reconciliation.
Some youth spoke about the fear of being discriminated against for doing a podcast on racial and social issues due to their ethnicity.
Jones believes the podcast will also allow youth to explore important topics while learning about the past, and possibly find solutions in the future.
Peyakôskân comes from a Cree word meaning one family, one bond, one nation.
“The initiative is open to everyone, and that's what I love about the friendship centre; it's just an incredible space where everyone's welcome,” said Jones.
She noted the nature of podcasts aligns with the indigenous oral tradition of sharing knowledge and learning from elders.
There are currently seven youths signed up to work on the podcast, with room for many more, said Jones. Applications will be open until the end of January.
Youth will learn about everything in podcasting, from the fundamentals to the business side.
Anyone interested in the podcast can sign up or find more information at https://www.peyakoskanpodcast.com.