NORTH PERTH – It was recently announced that the municipality of North Perth has retained Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. in association with Dr. Robert J. Williams to conduct a council composition and ward boundary review.
“This review will try to identify fair and equitable electoral ward boundaries for the 2026 municipal election and beyond,” explained the press release sent by the municipality on May 16.
The review begins the process with an evaluation of both the present composition of council members and the wards for electing those councillors as the basis for developing possible alternative ward boundary configuration.
The information from this review will be presented to residents of the municipality in a consultation process which will include both in-person and virtual community information and engagement sessions.
“Each of North Perth’s three wards is a defined geographical area and every house and property in North Perth falls within one of those specific wards. As the municipality continues to grow and change, the ward boundaries may need to be adjusted so that each ward councillor represents a similar number of residents,” stated the release.
“This review is an opportunity for the community to come together and evaluate citizen representation and ward boundaries,” explained North Perth’s Clerk and Legislative Services Supervisor, Lindsay Cline.
“Residents will help decide if change is needed for fair and effective representation as North Perth continues to grow.”
North Perth has a mayor, deputy mayor and eight councillors that are elected in three separate wards. Recommendations from the review are anticipated to be presented to council in the winter of this year.
For more information on the project, visit https://yoursaynorthperth.ca/council-composition-and-ward-boundary-review.