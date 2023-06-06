Authorities say a mobile home that went up in flames on Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation the evening of June 1 was found to be unoccupied, raising questions about the cause of the fire.
Nakoda Emergency Services (NES) director Reg Fountain said the home off Chiniki Lake Road, south of the Mînî Thnî townsite, was engulfed in flames by the time fire personnel were called to respond around 4:50 p.m.
“Fortunately, there was nobody in the house, so there were no casualties or fatalities,” said Fountain.
At this time, the fire is deemed as suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.
“There’s nobody living in the building, yet it caught fire,” said Fountain. “It wasn’t a lightning strike, it wasn’t anything to do with utilities, ergo the question is how it started.”
NES firefighters and the protective services team were on scene with one fire engine, and Exshaw Fire Rescue personnel also assisted in the effort to put out the blaze.
The home, however, which is owned by the Stoney Nakoda Nation, is considered a total loss. There was no further damage to the surrounding area.
“We were fortunate to get to it quickly enough that we ensured that any surrounding vegetation didn’t also catch fire,” Fountain said, thanking Exshaw firefighters for the mutual aid.
While the home was unoccupied, it is still considered a loss to community, which is in the midst of a housing crisis.