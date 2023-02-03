WROXETER – Maitland Conservation (MC) board members received additional information about the changes and effects that Bill 23 is having on conservation authorities, with this month’s focus on conserving natural heritage.
General Manager Phil Beard told board members that, pending approval from the Huron County Planner, he believes MC complies with the new regulations that came into effect after Christmas.
His report stated that on Dec. 28, all conservation authorities received two letters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. The first letter advised all conservation authorities and member municipalities of the changes that occurred on Jan. 1, 2023.
Beard outlined the changes and explained that some have already been in place since 2014, when the County of Huron took over commenting on natural heritage concerns concerning planning applications.
Beard provided the following highlights to the board at their regularly scheduled meeting.
Conservation Authorities will be required to issue a permit where a Minister’s Zoning Order has been made under Section 47 of the Planning Act. In addition, the Conservation Authorities Act was amended to also apply to orders made under section 34.1 of the Planning Act, otherwise known as the “community infrastructure and housing accelerator” tool.
As it pertains to conservation areas land disposition, if a conservation authority proposes to dispose of lands purchased with a provincial grant, they are required to provide a notice to the minister instead of requiring the minister’s approval. Conservation Authorities must also conduct public consultations before disposing of lands that meet specific criteria.
Conservation authorities are required to identify conservation authority lands suitable for housing. This requirement is to be included in the land inventory that all conservation authorities must complete by Dec. 31, 2024.
Regarding reviewing development proposals, conservation authorities may only provide a program or service related to reviewing and commenting on proposals, applications, or other matters under prescribed acts for natural hazards and drinking water source protection.
MC staff have reviewed the planning agreements in place with municipalities and counties within its jurisdiction. MC staff believe the existing agreements comply with the new regulation. Staff will also review each agreement with the appropriate planning authority to ensure they agree with MC’s interpretation of the regulation. It should be noted that MC withdrew from commenting on natural heritage matters in 2014.
Freezing of conservation authority planning and regulation fees
On Dec. 28, 2022, the Minister of Natural Resources issued a letter to all conservation authorities advising them that a regulation has been made that prohibits conservation authorities from changing any fees related to the review of planning applications and conservation authority regulation applications from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023.
MC approved the changes to the fee schedule on Dec. 21, 2022. Therefore, the changes to the fee schedule comply with the new regulation.
It is believed the above-noted changes will not significantly impact MC’s ability to provide land use planning support to our member municipalities. However, it should be noted that the Ministry of Natural Resources is still determining what changes they will make to conservation authority regulations for protecting river valleys, flood plains, wetlands, shorelines, and watercourses. These changes are expected to be released in 2023.
***
Maitland Conservation’s annual general meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Wroxeter Hall starting at 2 p.m.
Invitations have been sent to Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson and Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae to speak to the members about the future of conservation authorities. However, they have yet to receive any formal response from either MPP.
MC held its second call for nominations for chair, vice-chair, and second vice-chair, with current chair Matt Duncan announcing his interest in another term in office.