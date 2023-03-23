A Quebec woman was honoured as the country’s top female entrepreneur at the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada’s 2023 Indigenous Tourism Awards gala earlier this month in Winnipeg.
Josée Leblanc, an Innu designer from Uashat, Quebec was honoured with ITAC’s Female Entrepreneur award for her work as the driving force behind Aitkuss Canada and Atelier-Boutique Atikuss.
Part of Leblanc’s mission is uplifting Indigenous culture while offering a fair wage to female artisans. She’s also the designer behind their famous mukluks and offers manufacturing jobs to women from her Nation. Since its launch in 2016, Atikuss has garnered a spot on the world stage for its innovative work in Indigenous fashion and comfort.
It was just one of many national awards handed out by ITAC at the gala, which came in the wake of a rough few years for many tourism professionals.
“The winners represent an impressive and diverse group of Indigenous operators from coast to coast to coast that have successfully weathered several tough years—and continue to lead and thrive,” said ITAC CEO Keith Henry. “Each winner and finalist should be incredibly proud of their contribution to the ongoing success and growth of our industry.”
Other winners include Dakota Dunes Resort & Casino in Saskatoon for Business Innovation, while the Leading the Way in Sustainability Award went to a Métis cultural interpretation and education centre in Alberta called Metis Crossing. The Original Original Award for Exceptional Industry Leadership went to Wikwemikong Tourism manager Luke Wassegijig from Manitoulin Island in Ontario, while the award for Provincial / Territorial Association of the Year Award went to Indigenous Tourism Alberta.
The CEO of Indigenous Tourism Manitoba, which hosted the event, said the winners all represent the bringing together of Indigenous cultures and their unique characteristics.
“Congratulations to all finalists and winners of this year’s awards,” said Holly Courchene. “In the spirit of this year’s conference theme, ‘Adventure to Understanding,’ each winner represents the bringing together of Indigenous cultures – First Nations, Inuit and Métis – and their unique tourism experiences.”
Fore more information on this year’s winners, please visit ITAC online at www.indigenoustourism.ca.