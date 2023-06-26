Students from Ridgetown’s two elementary schools won age division championships at the Lambton Kent District High School Athletic Association South Conference track and field championship meet.
Kiki White and Nick Brown, from Naahii Ridge, Lia Hillman, Ella Johnson and Rian Osterhout from Ridgetown District High School, were crowned age-group champions for the conference, which includes all schools south of the 401 excluding Chatham, at the June 8 meet at the Chatham-Kent Community Sports Complex.
White was the 10-year-old girl’s champion, winning the 100-metre dash and short jump while finishing second in the long jump.
Brown was the 11-year-old boy’s division winner thanks to wins in the 800 metres, short jump, and ball throw.Hillman won the 100 metres, 400 metres and short jump to claim the 12-year-old girl’s division title.
Johnson won the 100 metres and triple jump and was second in the football toss to win the 13-year-old girl’s division.
Osterhout won the 100 metres and long jump and was second to Harwich Raleigh’s Owen Soucie in the triple jump as the pair shared the 13-year-old boy’s crown.
Gracie VanderGrient finished second in the 13-year-old girl’s division as she won the 800 and 1500 metres and finished third in the long jump.
Bennet Campbell, of Naahii Ridge, was the runner-up in the 10-year-old boys as he won the short jump and was second in the 100 and 400-metre races.
Students could only enter three events.
Several other athletes from the two schools won individual events.
Ten athletes were winners for RDHS.
Irene Harburn and Joana Sta Cruz were the 400-metre winners in the 10-year-old girls and 11-year-old divisions, respectively.
Georgia Pollard won the 200 metres and Bianca Brown the 800 metres in the 12-year-old girls.
Lola Liu won the 13-year-old girl’s short jump and football toss for RDES.
Four other boys from RDHS were event winners.
Boston Bedell won the ball throw in the 10-year-old division.
Jack Vandergriendt won the triple jump in the 11-year-olds and was second in the 200 and 400 metres.
Devon Reaume won the 1500 metres, and Ryan Vandertoorn the football toss in the 13-year-old division.
Three other Naahii Ridge athletes had first-place finishes.
Lia O’Rourke won the 200 metres in the 9-year-old girls.
Carman Robinson was fastest in the 100 metres, and Taylen Sheeler won the 400 metres in the 9-year-old boys.