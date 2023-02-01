Callander’s Alex Dufresne Art Gallery has extended its submission period for artists interested in exhibiting. The deadline to submit your work and expression of interest is February 28, and the gallery is booking until 2026, so if you want to see your work within the gallery, now is the time to apply.
The Gallery always books well into the future, so scheduling until 2026 is not unusual. On average, the gallery hosts seven exhibitions per year, so there is much opportunity to highlight your work. Each show usually lasts around 21 days.
What does the gallery want? Anything goes, and artists can be emerging or established. Solo or collective shows are welcome, so if you have an active art club, consider applying for a group show. All mediums are welcome, and artists who have never exhibited before are welcome to submit a show idea.
Themed exhibits are always welcome, organizers explained, and different mediums within one show also stand out. The gallery also appreciates when exhibiting artists give an artist’s talk or workshop during the showing, as it’s an extra draw for patrons.
Applications are accepted by mail or dropped off to the gallery in person. If your work is chosen, you’ll have to become a member of the gallery for the year of the show, so budget $10 for that. Organizers also want a short resume or CV detailing your artistic life, and artist’s statement, and around 10 images of your work, which can be via printed photos or digital. Gallery staff prefer .jpg files.
The gallery is on winter hours now, but you can drop those submissions off from Tuesday to Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The museum is located at 107 Lansdowne Street, Callander. For more information, and an application form, visit Callander’s municipal website.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.