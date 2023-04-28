BROCKTON – Green grass and soft rain on a hiking trail in southern Ontario aren’t what people usually think of when it comes to sled dog events.
However, on Saturday, April 22, the Brant Tract trail system was the place to be, for sleddog sports enthusiasts and their canines.
SSASO – the Sleddog Sports Association of Southwestern Ontario – held a dryland mushing training event. Dryland mushing is a catch-all for any dog-powered activities that do not involve snow.
Unfortunately, the rain meant a smaller turnout at the Brant Tract, but the time trial event went ahead as planned, with three and four-dog rig, canicross, one and two-dog bikjoring and one and two-dog scooter.
Lisa DiGennaro was able to provide information about an upcoming event in Inverhuron – the Dryland Race, to be held the first (or second) weekend in November, depending on the IFSS (International Federation of Sleddog Sports) race marshal schedule. DiGenaro noted this is a World Cup qualifier event. “Anyone planning to compete in the World Cup will need to consider this race,” she said. It will be a high-profile event, and will showcase “all that we offer here.”
SSASO is a not-for-profit sled dog association dedicated to the education and preservation of sled dogs and physical literacy through harness activities for both humans and canines. The group focuses on the history and development of the working sled dog and provides information for people interested in getting started in the sport.
For additional information: ssasoinfo.wixsite.com/ssaso/other-events-fundraisers