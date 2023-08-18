Thunder Bay, Ont. — When Justin Stam found himself out of work as an electrician due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he revisited his 10-year-old dream of owning his own food truck producing and selling doughnuts and began to make some plans. Finding a trailer that was perfect for a food truck endeavour, Stam and his girlfriend, Victoria Miedema, settled on a name for his new company, and the Mini Donut Shoppe was created. “We hired an artist to draw up a bunch of different logos with an old school, 1960’s diner kind of vibe,” he said. Today, Stam and Miedema operate two Mini Donut Shoppe trailer-food trucks in the city, employing 12 people. “We opened our first trailer on Family Day in February 2021 and I was (back) working my day job as an electrician at the time,” Stam said. “I never really intended on quitting (the electrician job), but we kind of hit a good market rate (with the food truck). It was the timing of COVID because everything else was closed at that time and takeout food was one of the only things operating. So we stayed running and we really took off that year.” Stam says they operate their stationary trailer at the Best Buy parking lot almost seven days a week. The satellite trailer moves around to different events, which include corporate, private or city events as well as the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition. As the colder temperatures arrive, Stam shutters the Mini Donut Shoppe trailers. “I just go into my basement and I don’t come out till March,” he laughed. “The summers are so busy so in the winter I like to take a lot of my vacations. I’ve got family all over so I’ll go visit them wherever they’re at.” Stam says this past winter he earned his master electrician licence and opened a small contracting business after participating in the Community Economic Development Commission’s Company Start-Up program. “And that’s what I’m going to do more of in the winter when the food trucks aren’t running. You’ve got to work with the seasons up here,” he said. Stam has also faced his share of challenges operating the mini-doughnut trailers and says his food supply costs are “right out the window.” “Our cost for oil and dry mix has about doubled since we opened, which was only two years ago,” he said, adding that they are being hit with rising labour costs, including another planned hike in the minimum wage, high vendor fees for events, and inspections. “If you have to pay $700 a day and then you have to put a ton of staff on, you’ve got two massive expenses right off the bat,” he said. Stam faced another dilemma in 2022 with the gas fittings on his trailers. When he couldn’t find a contractor to perform the work required by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority inspector, he revamped the entire system, converting it to electrical systems to the tune of $10,000 and a few days of downtime for the business. On the horizon, Stam says they are looking at ways to broaden their menu. “We rolled out our pre-orders program, which is available now. If you’re (hosting) a corporate event or wedding you can just call, text or email me. We prepare the doughnuts individually and package them up for you,” he said. Stam says whether you’re setting up by yourself, or working with 10 employees, the business is like anything else. It needs to deal with the customers. “Typically our customers are friendly, and that’s the nice part about it,” Stam said. “It’s a fun industry to be in for sure. You get to be at the events and you’re there during soundchecks and there’s a fun side to it. But it’s still a business that does have headaches, frustrations and complications, just like anything else.”
Delivering sweet taste of childhood dream
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
