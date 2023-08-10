The District of Hudson’s Hope has named their volunteers of the year. Awards were presented earlier this week at Beattie Park as part of the farmers’ market customer appreciation day.
Penelope Mercereau received the Youth Volunteer of the Year for her work with the Hudson's Hope Figure Skating Club. Yvonne Moritz received the Adult Volunteer of the Year award for her work organizing the Hudson's Hope Rodeo and the Peace Region Hockey Tournament.
2023 marked the return of an open rodeo, with the last one being held in 2008. Moritz spearheaded much of the work needed to bring the rodeo back.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca