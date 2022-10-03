Chatham-Kent’s newest Medical Officer of Health plans for a collaborative approach.
Chatham-Kent’s newly hired top doctor is hopeful collaboration with the community, and its organizations will lead to a positive end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mario Kangeswaren recently shared the next steps and his vision for the region’s public health.
He said he believes the people already involved with the public health agency remain an asset and highlighted their efforts since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
“We have a really hard-working and dedicated team,” he said. “There was staff working extra hours, the time they could have spent watching their children grow up.”
Kangeswaren said in terms of whether or not Chatham-Kent is nearing the end of COVID-19, the collaboration from the community is a key factor.
“It’s only working with the community that we can do this together,” said Kangeswaren. “If you’re asking us to carry that weight, that’s something we can’t control. We can predict, but we don’t have control.”
Kangeswaren stepped into his new role on August 29 following the retirement of Dr. David Colby. He would not speculate if any preventative public health measures would be reintroduced in the future as the months turn colder.
“We traditionally know that things tend to peak during the winter months as we’ve seen in prior pandemic years, and that’s something we have to be mindful of going forward,” he said.
However, he said he’s continuing to work with staff to develop his public-health priorities, with further details to come.
“We are having a new strategy coming out, something in the works this fall,” he said. “We are taking a closer assessment of what’s going on with the community and what our real priorities are moving forward.”
He said the health unit would continue to work with the school boards to ensure children can safely remain in their classrooms.
“It’s working in collaboration with schools that we can move forward in a positive direction. And that’s the approach we’re taking moving into the fall season,” he said. “It’s those relationships and working together that we’re able to move positively forward. It would be great if we’re heading in a good direction with respect to what’s happening to schools so that kids can get the education that they need.”
The acting MOH comes to the municipality with extensive experience and training in a wide variety of locations across the globe. He holds a medical degree from Saba University in the Netherlands, as well as a Masters of Science in Family Medicine from McGill University in Quebec, and a Masters of Public Health from the University of Waterloo.
According to April Rietdyk, General Manager of Community Human Services, Kangeswaren is considered an acting medical officer of health because only the province has the authority to appoint a permanent individual to the role, which it does after the necessary documentation is reviewed.
“All medical officers of health are hired into an acting role,” she said. “That’s why we still see some acting MOHs in some of our neighbouring communities as well.”
Rietdyk said that given Kangeswaren’s extensive experience and people skills, she believes Chatham-Kent is in good hands.
“We hope we have him here for a long, long time,” she said.