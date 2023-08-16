To attract more physicians with specialized skills to Melfort, the city is offering a $20,000 recruitment bonus.
It will apply to doctors that have qualifications, certifications, and licenses required for specialties like surgery, endoscopy and obstetrics.
The physicians must agree to work at the Melfort hospital for at least three years. If they don't stay in Melfort for their agreed upon time, then they will have to repay the city, with the amount calculated based on the remaining minimum employment period.
Melfort council passed the new policy at its Aug. 14 meeting.
Adam Homes, Melfort's city manager, said there's more than just the financial incentives to attract new physicians to the community.
“Back in 2017 the city, in partnership with regional communities, health authority and a developer, built the Wellness Centre. The Wellness Centre is the envy of many communities in Saskatchewan. We have centralized our doctors in one facility attached to the Melfort hospital, which efficiently and effectively services the region. It has been a very successful tool in supporting the attraction and retention of doctors.”
Currently the City of Melfort has 12 general practitioners and one general surgeon, which is not sufficient. Homes said ideally, the City would have 16 general practitioners. Several of the doctors in Melfort will be retiring soon, and it will be challenging to find replacements with specialized skills.
“Having enough doctors in a city is critical for ensuring the health and well-being of its residents," Homes said. "By implementing a policy to attract physicians with specialized training, the city can address gaps in healthcare provision and ensure that residents have access to quality medical care. It can also help bolster the local economy by creating jobs and generating revenue. Finally, by attracting physicians, the city can improve its overall reputation as a hub for healthcare, which can attract new residents and businesses to the area.”
