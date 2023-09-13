The Langdon Library Society is hosting their annual Walk and Run event in support of the Langdon Library on Sept. 17.
Participants have the option to complete 1K, 5K, and 10K courses, being the best option for their fitness level, and everyone is welcome to come out. Participants are also eligible to enter draws for a selection of prizes donated by local businesses and sponsors.
The idea behind the event is to both raise money for the Langdon Library and its programming, as well as to promote physical fitness and wellness.
“It is a major fundraiser; we have had it for the last couple of years to help fundraise for the Langdon Library, and it is a really big event that Langdon puts on in order to support the library,” said Heather King, treasurer for the Langdon Library Society. “We opened up our doors this year and this is a major contributor to those funds that help support our community library.”
King estimated roughly 100 people came out last year for the event in support of the library and getting the facility established in town. Numbers of participants at the annual event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to have been roughly the same.
For those who are curious about coming out, they can be of any age and ability; running is not necessarily required, and dogs are welcome to be brought out for some exercise.
“This event has a huge impact – this has been a huge contributor to us opening up our doors this year to our facility,” said King. “Obviously, the more the merrier, but what we would like to try to raise for the library is anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000.”
King emphasized the run is very much about promoting community involvement, which is a large part of why the library exists.
The team, she added, is always accepting comments and contributions from the community to ensure that absolutely anyone who wishes to participate may be able to and can be included to take part.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to notify the library early of their intent, as well as to receive a commemorative t-shirt, and other goodies related to the Walk and Run.
For folks unable to come out and participate, but who still wish to support the event and the cause, volunteer opportunities are available, or donations can be made through the Langdon Library Society’s GoFundMe campaign (https://gofund.me/4bd3a1de).
Registration for the run can be completed online (raceroster.com/events/2023/78180/langdon-walkrun-2023).