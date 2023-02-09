Four Grade 3 students at Ecole Connaught School raised close to $800 during a fundraiser held for Carnival on Feb. 3.
The week prior, the students had order forms delivered to everyone in the school. Cookies, hot chocolate with marshmallows, juice boxes and water bottles were available for order. On the day of Carnival, Lyrah Eggins, Kenzie Desjardins, Abigail Campbell and Laila Krause organized everything by class to have them ready to be delivered at noon.
Eggins was the one who had the idea of creating a coffee club to raise money.
“I couldn’t do this all by myself, so I asked my friends to help me. I love seeing kids smile.”
Desjardins asked her friend if she could join and said everything came together from there. She was OK with missing all the fun and games of Carnival, saying she could do them next year, and was excited the day had finally arrived to complete the fundraiser.
Campbell explained, “We told our principal and started getting stuff ready. It’s a delivery service, we will deliver to the actual classroom.”
Krause said even if the kids weren’t in their classrooms yet, they would leave the ordered items there for when they return. The girls had a trolley to take the items around the school. Krause, like her three other friends, likes to make kids happy.
Connaught is currently raising money for a shade structure to go over the outdoor classroom, and the money from the Carnival fundraiser will go toward that. Principal Deni Neigum was very impressed with the students’ professionalism. When they approached her, they came with the entire idea written out, along with menus, tickets and a slideshow presentation.
“We have a citizenship award every month and these girls received it for the month of January because they were being selfless in wanting to give up a fun day and do something great for the rest of the kids by raising money for the school. We really appreciate their kind spirits and their generosity,” stated Neigum.
The total cost to complete the outdoor classroom tops $20,000. The fundraising society of the school has done multiple fundraisers.
“We’ve never had students get involved like this and raise so much money, all with their own ideas. That’s what’s special about it,” said Neigum.