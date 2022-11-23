CARDINAL – Two of the top-four teams in the National Capital Junior Hockey League squared off Sunday afternoon (November 20). The South Grenville Rangers hosted the North Dundas Rockets in a game that was so evenly matched, it resulted in a 6-6 tie.
The Rockets struck first as Kyle Green’s power play goal in the opening minute of the game found the back of the Rangers’ net. South Grenville forward Jacob McGonegal countered with a power play goal nine minutes later, tying the game through to the second period.
Nate Medaglia sent the Rangers ahead early in the second period, the first of four goals scored by the team in the span of 10 minutes. Jakob Beauvais, Medaglia, and Noah Penney found their way around Rockets goalie Jeff Holden. North Dundas answered with three goals of their own that period from Ryley Mcclain, Green, and Cole Hodges. South Grenville led North Dundas 5-4 after 40 minutes.
Ethan Wooller added an insurance goal early in the third for the Rangers, which was needed. Eleven minutes remained in the game when Hodges scored his second goal of the night on South Grenville goalie Andrew Cristea. Tyler Ballantyne tied the game with 5:27 to spare.
The two teams ended the third period tied 6-6, which was not settled in overtime resulting in each side earning a point the standings.
The tie for North Dundas along with 4-2 win over the Almonte Inferno November 19 moved the Rockets into second place in the league standings.
The Rangers fall to fourth in the NCJHL standings and are three points out of first place. Gatineau leads the league with 24 points, followed by North Dundas, and St. Isidore in third.
South Grenville have two games on tap for the weekend. Friday night (November 25), the team will visit the Westport Rideaus. On Saturday night, the Rangers host the St. Isidore Eagles in Cardinal. Puck drops at 7:45 p.m.