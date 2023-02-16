The new South Grey Chamber of Commerce has ambitious plans for the future.
Chamber President Karen Cox made a presentation to Grey Highlands council at its meeting on Feb. 15. Cox explained that in 2022 the Grey Highlands Chamber merged with the West Grey Chamber to form the new South Grey Chamber of Commerce. The organization now also includes the Township of Chatsworth and the Township of Southgate
“We’re planning a very robust year ahead. We are excited for 2023,” said Cox. “We believe we are stronger together. We are committed to the enhancement of economic prosperity in South Grey.”
The organization is currently working on completing memorandums of understanding with each of the four member municipalities to outline the programs and services the chamber will provide. The chamber is also charting an ambitious course for the future. It has requested $10,000 in financial support from each municipality.
In 2023, the chamber plans a number of tourism support projects and is working on developing a number of events in the four municipalities.
On tourism support it plans:
For events the chamber is planning:
“The chamber is looking forward to a long-term collaborative relationship with the four municipalities,” said Cox.
After the presentation, council passed a resolution directing staff to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the chamber for the next four years.
“It’s exciting. It shows some synergy,” mayor Paul McQueen said of the chamber’s plans.