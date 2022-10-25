Norfolk voters gave Kristal Chopp a political haircut on Monday, turfing the combative mayor after one term and choosing her political rival, Port Dover-area councillor Amy Martin, as the county’s new leader.
Martin cruised to office promising to “stabilize” a county that made national news thanks to volatility around the council table.
“I’m grateful, I’m appreciative, and I’m ready to get to work,” Martin said at town hall after she was declared the winner with more than 42 per cent of the vote.
Martin said her early priorities are encouraging civic participation and “setting a positive, forward-looking tone.”
Chopp was denied after asking voters for a second term in order to complete much-needed infrastructure projects and see through financial reforms. She finished second, while former Town of Simcoe councillor Bill Culver — a realtor who was backed publicly by former Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett — was foiled in his bid to return to politics, placing third.
Simcoe has two new representatives in Alan Duthie and Doug Brunton, with incumbent Ryan Taylor dropping out of the race last month and fellow incumbent Ian Rabbitts falling well short in his own mayoral campaign.
Replacing Martin in Ward 6 is community organizer Adam Veri, who was runner-up in 2018 and this time won the seat handily.
Incumbents Kim Huffman, Tom Masschaele, Chris Van Paassen and Linda Vandendriessche were returned to office, and Delhi-area incumbent Mike Columbus was essentially acclaimed since his only challenger dropped out of the race in mid-September.
Voting got off to a chaotic start Monday morning as the electronic system for inputting votes crashed at polling stations across the county, causing some frustrated residents to leave without voting.
With 19,512 ballots cast, voter turnout was 36.3 per cent, down from 41.3 per cent in 2018.
Norfolk County mayoral results
Bate, David: 508
Chopp, Kristal: 5,127
Culver, Bill: 3,926
Martin, Amy: 8,199
Rabbitts, Ian: 1,638