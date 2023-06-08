The Peavine Creek Wildfire is expected to soon cross the British Columbia/Alberta border into the County of Grande Prairie, according to the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service.
The county received an update from the British Columbia Forest Service that the fire is within one kilometre of the county.
“Current projections indicate that a portion of the Peavine Creek Wildfire will cross the border at an approximate location west of Preston Lake on the BC border, between Township Road 740 and Township Road 744,” said the county in a news release.
The county says no private structures are located in the immediate region, but oil and gas facilities may be impacted.
The Peavine Creek Wildfire is burning north of the larger Bearhole Lake Wildfire.
“We advise residents to not participate in recreational activities in the area,” said County Regional Fire Chief Trevor Grant.
“Do not visit the area out of curiosity as any unnecessary traffic could affect first responders’ ability to conduct their work.”
The county says it will notify residents and industry in any affected areas should the situation change.
Residents are told to stay tuned to the Alberta Emergency Alerts at https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-emergency-alert.aspx and download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to mobile devices.