The Grande Prairie Youth Advisory Council (YAC) has wrapped another year representing youth in the city.
Last year the YAC was made up of 12 members ranging in age from high schoolers to post-secondary students, said Nicole Hornett, city community development officer.
“Youth shared their perspective for a wide range of topics.”
Highlights of the last year for the YAC include participating in multiple city engagement sessions, including the recreation and culture strategy, snow and ice removal and the 2023 budget.
“This past year, our youth are very much engaged with things like mental health, that was a topic that kept coming up,” said Hornett.
She said the YAC also was looking at accessibility around the city and how to best use city spaces for youth.
The YAC also met with other city organizations like the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie, said Hornett.
“We sat down and chatted about the art gallery (and) we learned about what the arts mean to our community.”
She said there was also a discussion on what youth look for when they come to the gallery and what a youth-friendly space looks like.
The YAC also created and hosted a financial literacy session, The Debtless Students, in March, which saw 25 people in attendance.
The YAC also attended the Virtual Youth Summit hosted by Calgary's youth council. It saw 19 youths from across the province attend.
The YAC comprises members aged 14 to 24 and represents a unique combination of backgrounds and experiences.
Hornet says applications are already in for next year's YAC, and she hopes to see 10 members in the council.
YAC members are appointed by city council.