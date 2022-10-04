Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — “Donna from the Office” wants to be on the other side of the table during the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge elections this time around.
Donna Peacock, who worked for the municipality for 35 years in finance and affectionately received the office nickname during her working life until she retired in 2020, feels her experience at the municipal headquarters may give her a leg up on the competition.
“I think (my experience in the municipal office) will help because a lot of the information has been on the radar for quite a few years for subdivisions and things like that,” Peacock said. “Having attended the meetings, you kind of get a feel of what’s going on, as opposed to basically having to look through minutes and see any history that has happened (in the council chambers).
“It will be interesting to see what happens around that table. There is the possibility that we could have just about a whole new council. That will be difficult for administration, I’m sure.”
Although Peacock is on the fence right now regarding new subdivisions getting built on the former brickyard property and land in the King George Park/Whitewater until she sees more information, the former Oliver Township employee before amalgamation with Paipoonge said the municipality has to take care of existing infrastructure.
“We have to look after what we already have,” Peacock said. “(Before amalgamation), everybody had a hall, everybody had three fire halls, between Oliver and Paipoonge we had six fire halls, two rental facilities, both Murillo and Rosslyn.
“We just have a lot of infrastructure that has to be maintained rather than getting more and doing more, let’s look after what we have.
“And same as when there was the talk about the merger with Conmee. We have enough to look after in our own yard.”
Peacock would also like to see the 340 kilometres of roads in the municipality maintained as well as the two libraries, two landfills, cemetery, buildings at the Founders’ Museum, the municipal water system and the NorWest Arena.
Peacock is running against hopefuls Rick Baraniuk, Dan Calvert, James Cassan and Sabrina Ree as well as incumbents Allan Vis and Bernie Kamphof for the four councillor positions.
Current councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma are taking on current Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis, who has had the municipality’s top job since 2003 over five terms.
Ontario municipal elections will take place on Oct. 24.