East Ferris has plans for a new playground, and if you’re interested in making that happen, the municipality is accepting bids until August 11. For all the details, send Greg Kirton, the Director of Community Services, an email and ask for a copy of the Request for Proposal. His email is greg.kirton@eastferris.ca.
What is the municipality looking for? Qualified and experienced contractors who can provide all labour, equipment, and materials required to install playground equipment at Vrebosch Park at 390 Highway 94 in Corbeil.
We’re talking about at least one composite play structure and additional play components – all meeting or exceeding the Canadian Standards Association for Children Play Space and Equipment. Codes must be met. Also, the equipment should be aimed toward the five- to 12-year-old crowd. Accessibility is also key to the design.
A secondary playground will also be installed for the little ones under five years old. Aim for a playground around 50 to 55 feet wide by 75 to 90 feet long.
The municipality also wants to cover the ground with rubber, or something to soften the kids’ landings.
Also, there should be some roofs over some decks within the play structure with clearance for adults as well. Include a staircase leading to a four-foot deck that gives access to a four-foot slide. As for slides, no less than three will be accepted – two eight-footers and one four-foot slide are essential.
For the complete list – and it is lengthy – reach out to Kirton.
The budget for the project is $125,000. The funds come from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which was a million-dollar grant the municipality received last year. That grant built the pickleball courts, and some of it will go to the outdoor rinks as well.
But first, it’s time for a new playground.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.