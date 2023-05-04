Thunder Bay, Ont. — Not only was the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce the recipient of the Outstanding Advocacy Campaign Award by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC), their work also scored the support for three policy changes that will affect businesses and people in the North.
The award was presented during a two-day OCC conference in Niagara Falls this week and recognized the chamber’s success in its advocacy on the Rethink Zoning bylaw that was implemented by the City of Thunder Bay in 2022.
Charla Robinson, Thunder Bay chamber president, said they worked with city administration and councillors for almost four years on the matter.
“We gathered input, advice and guidance on how we can make walkable, mixed-use, mixed-income neighbourhoods and provide flexibility for small scale businesses to be able to locate a little more easily in different parts of the city,” Robinson said. “We were thrilled when city council approved that change and now we’re really thrilled to have the Ontario chamber acknowledge our work to make that happen here in our community.”
Robinson says the annual conference brings together chamber executives and board directors from across the province along with representatives from each political party to come and talk about what their top issues are.
“There were dialogues around, transportation challenges and infrastructure, and labour issues came up a lot in discussions,” she said. “The big day was reviewing a number of policy resolutions.”
She explained how each chamber has the opportunity to put forth policy resolutions, and once they are approved, they become part of the official Ontario chamber policy perspective. They can all work together to advocate to try to have the recommendation updated by the government.
Robinson said they submitted three policy resolutions.
“The first one was about the Ontario Energy Board and the hearings process and how it’s not as accessible as it could be,” she said. “Energy is a huge issue for us here and making sure that we have accessibility to speak to the Ontario Energy Board as they’re making decisions about the energy system in Ontario was very important.”
She said they were thrilled to have that adopted as OCC policy.
The other issue they put forward was attributed to provincial procurement. Robinson said the provincial government is moving towards what they’re calling Supply Ontario, which will be a centralized procurement process for all Ontario ministries and public sector-type organizations to use for their purchasing.
“Our resolution was about making sure that is set up not as one central hub, but with a regional approach so that it doesn’t preclude folks from smaller communities in say, Northern or southwestern Ontario,” she said. “It can’t be GTA centric, it needs to be regionalized so that there’s an opportunity for businesses here in Thunder Bay and other small communities to be able to be part of that procurement and offer their products to the government.”
The third issue around extending exemptions for the non-resident speculation tax involved working with the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. Robinson says the provincial government has put a 25 per cent tax on residential properties if they’re purchased by someone who is not a permanent resident.
“We feel that this is a barrier to anyone in the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program,” she said. “We’re bringing them here, we’re giving them work to try to help them in an expedited way to get through to their permanent residency. But until they have that permanent residency, you’re charging them an extra 25 per cent if they choose to buy a house and put down some roots.”
Robinson added that in garnering support from OCC, they’ll now have the whole Ontario chamber network working together to bring that forward whenever they’re discussing it with the relevant ministers.