Eganville – There may be an electric SUV available for rent in the village through a rural transit program with rental rates possibly as low as $2 an hour.
“It would be something available for people without having to purchase a vehicle, pay insurance, pay for maintenance, all those things,” CAO Annette Gilchrist explained to a committee meeting of Bonnechere Valley council last Tuesday afternoon.
The program would be primarily funded through a rural transportation initiative from the federal government and if the municipality wants to participate, an application needs to be submitted, she said. The proposal would be for a charging station with two outlets as well as an electric SUV with a charging station which people could rent as needed. There would be a special rate for seniors, volunteers and people on low income, she added.
“So, $5 an hour for the average person but they were offering a lower rate of $2 an hour if you could prove that you were low income or for seniors or volunteers,” she explained.
People in the community who are volunteering to take people for appointments could qualify for the lower rates, she said.
This is a joint initiative with North Algona Wilberforce and Whitewater Region, so there would be an SUV in each of those municipalities as well as the charging stations. There are also several community organizations which have expressed their support for this pilot project. ConnectWell has written a letter of support and the township is also receiving one from the Eganville and District Seniors Needs Association, Training and Learning Centre and the County of Renfrew, she said.
Ms. Gilchrist noted the new rural transit funding would supply the bulk of the program costs, including the cost of the vehicles. With the three municipalities entering into the pilot project, the cost would be $326,020 in the first year with $260,816 covered by the federal grant. The total cost includes the three vehicles at $60,000 each, six charging stations, the maintenance of the vehicles, insurance, software for the rentals at $100,000, installation, hydro, permits and licensing. There is also anticipated revenue for BV from charging of $800 and revenue from the rentals of about $11,000. The rental revenue is based on the vehicle being rented for two hours a day at the $5 rate for each day of the year.
Costs go down from the initial start up costs since the vehicles will be paid for, her report showed. However, there are ongoing costs for the charging stations, maintenance, insurance, software, hydro, permits and licensing. It is anticipated the costs in the second, third, fourth and fifth year would be offset by charging revenue and rental revenue.
“It is about $20,000 per municipality for start up,” she explained. “This is about 20 percent of the overall cost. Then going forward it is about a couple of hundred bucks a year because the revenue should cover off any costs over the first five years. After that we would have to see how successful the program is.”
The charging station for BV would possibly be near the tourist information centre, but other locations were discussed. The stations are maintenance free, she said. Although there are some initial costs, the system should be close to revenue neutral in subsequent years, she anticipates.
“The revenue would flow to ourselves, as well as the rentals,” she said.
Drive Share Option
There are not a lot of drive share options around in the township, so this would offer an option for rural transit, Ms. Gilchrist said. In order to participate, people sign up with a membership.
There are other municipalities using this model and it has worked successfully, she said. In those cases, it is $1 per month for membership and if the individual qualifies for a low-income discount the hourly fee is reduced. The lower fee could be extended for volunteer drivers registered at various seniors’ organizations for those who want to volunteer their time but cannot afford the gas, insurance or maintenance on a vehicle.
The membership would have all the license information, she explained.
With the SUVs being “self checkout” there is not a lot of work for the municipality, she noted.
“It should be run on its own,” she said.
This was seen as a better option for rural transit than having buses, she said.
“To get buses and routes and all that sort of thing in a rural area is very difficult,” she said.
She stated this would also be an opportunity for people who need a vehicle for an appointment or occasionally for various errands.
The charging stations are also a bonus since they will put the town on the map for charging stations and that has a spin-off economic benefit for businnesses, she said.
In her report, Ms. Gilchrist said there is a real need for affordable transportation for Renfrew County residents. She pointed out in the county about four to five percent of the population earn below $25,571. Statistics also show 9.1 percent are unemployed and 24 percent of residents are over 65 with the median age being 45.
The rural transit fund is hoping to find solutions for rural residents, she explained. There are various options for funding which include supporting zero-emission vehicles.
“Through this stream, eligible applicants will be able to submit applications for up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of a vehicle or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicles),” her report stated.
She was hoping with the support of council to plan on applying for the program as part of the 2024 budget cycle, she said.
“It is a wide-open window; there is no deadline for applications,” Ms. Gilchrist said.
Highway 60 Corridor
Mayor Jennifer Murphy said at the recent Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) meeting, she met with NAW Mayor James Brose and WW Mayor Neil Nicholson and this was seen as a great joint application.
“They are very excited about this idea,” she said.
The issue also went to Renfrew County council for a letter of support and this was seen as a pilot project which could be rolled out in other parts of the county.
“For now, we are trying the Highway 60 corridor,” she said. “We are woefully underserved on the Highway 60 corridor.”
Along the Highway 17 corridor there are other options including taxis, she said. “This would be our own taxi service,” she said.
Councillor John Epps asked if this is revenue neutral or if tax dollars are going into it.
“The $20,000 would be put in in the beginning,” the CAO said. “We would have to come up with 20 percent. It is 80 percent funded. So, $20,000 is our portion.”
There will be some costs ongoing, but the revenue should contribute to the total cost, she stressed.
There will be ongoing evaluations to see if the vehicle is being used or the charging stations.
“You can re-evaluate it and see,” Councillor Brent Patrick said. “I think it sounds good to start the three in the 60 corridor. It makes sense.”
Coun. Epps said if solar panels are put up it could offset the cost, pointing out if they are used it would only cost $1 a day to charge a vehicle.
Ms. Gilchrist said while this is not in the place it could be looked at.
Mayor Murphy said there was a lot of interest in this program when it was discussed at county council.
“It is an exciting fund,” she said.
“And not a lot of investment on our part,” noted Councillor Tracey Sanderson.
Council agreed to look into applying for the fund for the charging stations and SUV. Ms. Gilchrist said WW and NAW would also be meeting that day and the recommendation would come to their councils as well.