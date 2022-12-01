A small bear captured in New Denver on the weekend is on its way to a safe shelter for the winter.
“It’s on its way to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers, to spend the winter there gainfully,” says New Denver resident Isy Schumann. “And it will be released in the spring back into the wild.”
The little cub was first spotted near the village’s recycling centre, then up in a tree in a person’s backyard on Saturday. It was spotted Sunday afternoon near Carpenter Creek, where it was treed by a dog. Schumann helped track the animal over the weekend and decided to call conservation officers when there was no sign of the cub’s mother nearby.
A volunteer from the Slocan Valley, trained in bear capture, arrived in New Denver a couple of hours later. After confirming there was no mother bear in the area, the trap was set.
“It was a very nice little capture,” says Schumann. “They use a special trap, a metal crate, baited with apples. The bear was wary for a while, then just wandered into the trap.”
A network of trained volunteers then delivered the cub to Northern Lights this week.
While she can’t be certain, Schumann thinks the cub may be connected to a bear family that was hanging around the Rosebery waste transfer station north of town earlier this year. During the summer, the mother and one of her two cubs were killed on the highway. The second cub disappeared for several weeks.
Schumann, who helped rescue a trio of cubs back in 2016, didn’t get a chance to examine this little guy closely. But she said it looked small – perhaps only 20 pounds or so, far smaller than they usually weigh when going into hibernation.
“A bear won’t hibernate unless they put on the right amount of weight,” she says. “If they don’t have the weight, they’ll still look for food. According to the Northern Lights Centre, they should be about 50 pounds this time of year to hibernate.”
Schumann says people interested in the story – and the fate of the little bear – might consider supporting the work of the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. The rehabilitation facility has been rescuing injured or orphaned young wildlife since 1989. It has a fundraising drive currently underway. Find out more by visiting its Facebook page or webpage, www.wildlifeshelter.com.
“It operates wholly by donation,” she says. “It would be very much appreciated.”
Schumann adds that if you spot a small bear that appears lost or alone, contact the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7222.