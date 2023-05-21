As part of Police Week, we’d like to introduce you to the RCMP members and employees who serve this community. With the recent arrival of Cst. Dubois the Wakaw Detachment is now fully staffed and has a bilingual member available.
Cst. Adrian Pilgrim
Cst. Adrian Pilgrim is originally from Newfoundland. He joined the RCMP in August of 2021, and Wakaw is his first posting. Adrian is here with his fiancé, and they are welcoming a baby girl in June of 2023. His main hobbies are all sports-related, whether it is playing or watching, sports take up the majority of his free time. Adrian also loves dogs and currently has two of his own, Ellie who is a Havanese, and Theo who is a Great Pyrenees/Golden Retriever mix.
Cst. Stephan Dubois
Cst. Dubois is originally from Montreal, Quebec, but has lived in several provinces throughout the years. After joining the Royal Canadian Navy in 2008, Stephan spent time in both Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Victoria, BC. Cst. Dubois began his policing career in March 2016 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, before being transferred to Wakaw, Saskatchewan in April 2023. He brings with him his wife, Michelle Dubois, and two young children.
Cst. Amanda Strueby
Cst. Amanda Strueby grew up in rural Saskatchewan and always had her mind on policing with the RCMP. After graduating from Depot in 2013, she and her husband moved to Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan where she began her policing career. From there, they were excited to transfer to Wakaw to begin putting down roots. Her husband, Luke, is a teacher at Wakaw School, and they have three children together. Amanda and Luke enjoy attending community events and getting to know the other families in the area. As well as spending time with their kids at Wakaw Lake, they enjoy golfing and being involved with athletics in the community. The Strueby’s have enjoyed calling Wakaw home for the last eight years.
Cst. Brendin Feere
Cst. Brendin Feere was born in raised in southern Ontario. He joined the RCMP training academy in Regina in October 2016 and was posted to northern Saskatchewan in April 2017. In October 2019, he was transferred to the Wakaw Detachment. Brendin very much considers Saskatchewan as home now. He and his wife Emma are expecting their first child (a boy!!) in July of this year. Cst. Feere is an avid sports fan, and cheers for all Toronto sports teams – GO LEAFS GO! – When he is not working, he and his wife Emma enjoy traveling, getting together with friends, and taking their dog, Louie, on long walks.
Cst. Kyle Rahier
Cst. Rahier is originally from the Rosthern area. Kyle began his policing career in May 2017 and his first post was in Kelvington, SK before transferring to Wakaw in October 2021. Cst. Rahier brings with him his wife Kathryn who is a registered nurse and their 8-month-old baby girl, Ava. He has always had a passion for hockey and farming. Kyle coached minor hockey in Kelvington and has continued to play senior hockey in the communities he’s been posted to. Cst. Rahier recently returned from playing in the Police Westerns hockey tournament where he helped Regina win the western title after defeating Lower Mainland RCMP 6-4 for the gold.
Grace Jungwirth
Grace is our DSA (Detachment Services Assistant) at the Wakaw RCMP station. She’s been here since 1986 and has welcomed and said goodbye to many coworkers/friends over the past 37 years. Grace is originally from the Wakaw area and knows many of the people in our police jurisdiction. She and her husband farm in the RM of Hoodoo and have four grown boys and more recently, four beautiful grandchildren that are the light of her life. Many people ask her about retirement, and she responds that she doesn’t quite have “Plan B” in place but is moving toward it slowly.
Sgt. Adam Von Niessen
Sgt. Von Niessen is originally from Alvena, SK, and went to school in Wakaw until Grade 6. At that time, he and his mother moved to Saskatoon where he finished high school and University before joining the RCMP in 2004. Adam looks back fondly on his time living in the area and feels immense pride in being able to serve this community. Sgt. Von Niessen has over 18 years of experience in the RCMP with 6 postings throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Adam has two boys, William (12) and Alex (10), and a beautiful wife Sarah. When not working, Adam enjoys coaching basketball and camping with his family. Most of his off time includes chasing two busy boys to hockey, baseball, soccer, basketball, and cadets!
Sgt. Von Niessen is a strong advocate of Community Policing and through this brief introduction to the rest of the team, hopefully, it is evident that all the members feel the same. They may wear the badge, but they are also part of our community and enjoy meeting the public and interacting with them. Remember to say hi to them when you see them on the street.