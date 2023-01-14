The city of Martensville will be in the spotlight for the 2023 Hockey Day in Saskatchewan, an annual event that is held on the third weekend of January. The goal of the annual event is to provide the host community with a fundraising platform to assist in the financing of local rink improvements or a new facility. The main theme of HDIS is to promote the game of hockey, build community spirit by making the arena the focal point of activity, and celebrate the many volunteers who assist in keeping local hockey active in their community.
However, Martensville is not the sole community celebrating the role hockey plays in stirring community spirit and recognizing the many volunteers who make hockey possible. Hockey Day in Wakaw was held on January 14th as a completely independent event from Hockey Day in Saskatchewan. Hockey Day in Wakaw is a small celebration of hockey and community. Each of our five teams will be taking to the ice to play a game. The kick-off game this year featured the U7s up against the U18s at 9 am in a fun match-up between the youngest and oldest kids. U9s played Hague at 10:15 am, followed by the U11s vs the Prince Albert Stingers at 11:45 am. The U13s played Humboldt at 1:15, and the last game of the day featured the U18s playing a league game against Waldheim at 5 pm. All other games on Saturday were exhibition games except this U18 game at 5:00.
There was a break in the hockey activity at the arena after the U13 exhibition game when the Town of Wakaw stepped up to promote/sponsor a free family fun skate from 3 - 4:30 pm. The entire community was invited to take part. Wakaw Recreation & Community Development Manager Dwane Burke was in contact with Humboldt Regional Newcomer Centre to help promote the event with our newest community members (new Canadians, temporary residents, etc.).
The arena concession was open all day so were lots of opportunities for the community to enjoy hockey, each other's company, and have some fun. So if anyone hadn’t had a rink burger yet this year, or if they were craving another, all were invited to head on down to the arena and cheer on and encourage our minor hockey players and coaches.