For more than two decades, Richard and Bonnie Regnier have been working tirelessly to help brighten Christmas in the community.
In recognition of their efforts, the Blenheim-area couple received the Mr. and Mrs. Goodfellow Award for 2022 at the 68th annual general meeting of the Chatham Goodfellows.
The event, held last week, marks the official kickoff of the 'No Child Without a Christmas' campaign.
Past president Tim Haskell praised the pair for undying devotion to the cause.
"I've known Bonnie and Richard for many years," Haskell said. "Bonnie takes care of our kitchen and she is very good at it. Richard is a hard worker. He won't slow down even if you ask him to."
The Regniers heard about the Goodfellows years ago and since joining have helped sort food donations, gather banana boxes and ensure volunteers for the Porch Light campaign and food packaging and delivery are well fed.
The two have also stepped into leadership roles on the board as well.
Other significant awards were presented at the banquet. Terry Vogler Trucking received with the President's Award 2022 for the company's role in making sure donations get to where they need to be.
The trucking company has been helping the Chatham Goodfellows for the past eight years, becoming one of the campaign's "go to" partners, particularly during the pandemic. The business loaned the Goodfellows two reefer trucks to store refrigerated and frozen products while food boxes were being packed.
The Morlog family was also acknowledged with the Chatham Goodfellows Lifetime Achievement Award for more than half a century of dedicated service.
When all of the family's volunteer time is added up, it's estimated the total exceeds 600 hours.
The Morlogs are the group that everyone sees on Porchlight night and during Street Sales, as they count donations and issue receipts. They're also active in other Goodfellows endeavours, including food, toy packing and delivery. One of the jobs requiring special effort was an overhaul of the donation/receipt process.
Other certificates of appreciation and awards went to Pat Schmidt for knitting; Jennifer Haskell, Laurie Smids and Ciara Scott for toys; and Robert, Ryan, Reta and Rebecca Robinson for food, as well as Jerome and Rhonda Quenneville.
Porchlight pickup will take place Nov. 28, with street sales to be held Dec. 9 and 10.
The toy packing committee is holding its toy packing dates and welcome volunteer help. These will take place Dec. 12-15 at Monsignor Uyen Catholic School on Lark Street in Chatham.
Food packing and delivery will be located at the Spirit and Life Centre Dec. 20.
No Child Without a Christmas donations are welcome can be made by mailing a cheque to P.O. Box 114 Chatham, ON, N7M 5K1 or by e-transfer at donate@chathamgoodfellows.ca to receive an automatic receipt.
Client applications opened on Nov. 7 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday by calling 519-354-1146.
Questions can also be directed to info@chathamgoodfellows.ca.