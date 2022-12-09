Arguments wrapped up Thursday, Dec. 8, in a Supreme Court of Canada challenge that raises tangly questions of federal and provincial jurisdiction when it comes to Indigenous self-government.
Bill C-92, An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis Children, Youth and Families, came into effect in January 2020, but Quebec has been fighting it on jurisdictional grounds ever since.
Just this week, the Northwest Territories government gained intervener status to support the Quebec challenge.
Other provinces have accepted the law to varying degrees. Indigenous leaders in Alberta say that province has not co-operated fully in implementing agreements, while British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador have embraced the idea.
Last year, the Nunatsiavut Government started the process to transfer child and welfare services from provincial to Inuit hands.
This week, the Nunatukavut Community Council (NCC), which represents Labrador’s southern Inuit population, said it sees its intervener status in the case as a step toward taking more control over its destiny.
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring the Supreme Court of Canada’s attention to NunatuKavut Inuit needs and realities and ensure their voices are heard,” NCC President Todd Russell stated in a news release. “As a governing body, it is crucial that the NunatuKavut Community Council is involved in the decisions that are made around the welfare of our children, youth and families.”
Quebec has taken issue with two clauses — Sections 21 and 22(3) — in the act that declare Indigenous laws respecting child welfare will be paramount over provincial laws should there be any conflict with provincial laws.
The province, among others, has argued those clauses are outside the legal capacity of the Parliament of Canada to enforce, since child welfare is constitutionally under the jurisdiction of the provinces.
Quebec’s Court of Appeal has already determined the act as a whole is constitutional, but that the clauses in question aren’t.
Nonetheless, Quebec wants the entire act overturned.
There are 36 interveners in the case, including Indigenous groups and attorneys general of some provinces.
The court reserved its decision Thursday, Dec. 8.