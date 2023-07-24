What may have worked as a successful pilot project for some Canadian cities turned out to be too much for a small township in Tiny to consider.
The discussion around last month’s proposal to have staff explore the feasibility of allowing alcohol consumption in some public areas of Tiny Township as a pilot project was contested hotly by residents, some of whom showed up to the recent regular meeting of council.
During open deputations, one resident made an unprepared but impassioned plea to council to reconsider the motion, citing old-school values and asking politicians to “think of the children.”
The deputation received applause, and further applause was given for Coun. Kelly Helowka’s response.
“I couldn’t agree with you more,” said Helowka. “As a retired police officer of 36 years service, I’m going to impose my experience and my wisdom on everybody here, and I think it’s a horrible idea.”
His comment centered around people who irresponsibly hid their drinks, and how a lack of deterrent can allow for such "untoward" behaviour.
“I fully support you 100 per cent and will never vote for alcohol in the parks,” he concluded to a round of applause.
That statement was tested following the open deputations when council formally looked at the motion.
Coun. Dave Brunelle started the conversation challenging the reason for having staff explore the matter.
“Why do we want to get staff to do reports that taxpayers – I think that most would believe that this is a bad idea?” asked Brunelle. It was a sentiment which Helowka echoed.
In response, multi-term township councillor Steffen Walma reiterated the importance of having such information for the decision-making process.
“The reason I brought it forward, especially as a staff report, is so that we do have that expert knowledge to go off,” said Walma. “There is evidence to support that this program works – in the city of Vancouver for instance, understanding that Vancouver and Tiny are very different.
“But if we don’t have someone to do that analysis to tell us what was good, what was bad, what worked, what didn’t work, then the discussion will never take place. (As council), we don’t bring forward research and reports; that’s not our job. Our job is to basically bring forward new ideas, in which the ways that we feel would be a community benefit or improvement,” Walma added.
Walma also said that he’d received feedback since the previous meeting involving enforcement capacity, for which he pointed out that chief municipal law enforcement officer Steve Harvey wasn’t present for staff comment.
Helowka replied: “With all due respect, I am your resident expert. And I think it’s a bad idea…. to saddle staff with any further work, that is a bad idea.”
Mayor Dave Evans shared his distaste for the pilot project aspect of Walma’s proposal, which Walma agreed to have removed. However, while Evans stated he had no problem with the legal perspective, his issue was more to do with Tiny Township residents’ acceptance of societal drinking.
“Where I have trouble with this is the abuse that’s going on,” said Evans. “If this is the law, then this is the law. I’ll be the first one to tell you: I like a beer on the beach. I don’t go crazy, I don’t go nuts about it; I have a beer on the beach and I enjoy it. I don’t get out of control, and if I do frankly then the law should come and take care of me.
“I find it a little hypocritical when people are saying we want to ban alcohol, but at the same time people are going to Busk ‘til Dusk and walking around with their beer in a can.”
As Walma made an amendment to the motion to remove the pilot project while directing staff to explore having further bylaw controls to enforce the matter, Helowka raised an objection.
“I have a real problem with giving bylaw any extra powers. I have very little faith in them,” Helowka stated. “They couldn’t even enforce a zero tolerance noise bylaw that was put in years ago that has caused us a lot of grief over the short-term rental situation. I want trained police officers to deal with Liquor Licence Act infractions; I don’t want to give any more power to our untrained, young, inexperienced bylaw officers at all, period.”
The remark caused Evans to rebuke Helowka sternly.
“Coun. Helowka, I take serious objection to your comments about bylaw in Tiny Township. I’m frankly aghast that you would come out and say that our bylaw is not able to take on additional responsibilities and act in the best interest of the people of Tiny.
“If they can’t do the job, then that’s our fault. That’s our fault as council; we’re not giving our staff the ability to train them to do that job,” Evans firmly said in slightly escalating volume.
He affirmed that he had been told that bylaw officers had “been doing a great job,” adding “...to sit here and to label and to throw that out there like that, I think you should really reconsider those statements, sir.”
In response, Helowka countered: “Sorry that you feel that way, your worship, but I’ve been inundated with continuous complaints on a daily basis about our bylaw department and their inability to enforce what is enforceable. I’m just going by what my people are telling me. You have an inner circle, I have an inner circle, and basically from my inner circle there is very little faith in our bylaw department at this point.
“I’m just reiterating – it’s not my personal view, it’s what my inner circle are telling me,” Helowka noted.
The comment concluded the discussion as a vote for the motion was taken, resulting in a ten-second pause of silence in the chambers while papers were drawn up.
Walma softly remarked: “Awkward silence” in a drawn out voice, which broke the tension and caused many in council to share a laugh.
The motion was narrowly approved, with staff to look at what is permitted in the township under the Ontario Liquor Licence and Control Act and related enforcement, with a report due later in the year.
Information regarding the alcohol risk management policy, including designated and permitted facilities within the municipality, can be found in the special events section of the recreation page on the Tiny Township website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.