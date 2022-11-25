Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - The new council for the Town of Cobalt was sworn in November 15, launching the four-year term for new mayor Mita Gibson and her council.
Incumbents Pat Anderson, Gary Hughes and Doug Wilcox have been returned as councillors and are being joined by Harry Cooper, Angela Hunter and Jim Starchuk. The inaugural meeting ends the term led by Mayor George Othmer who did not run again. Angela Adshead, who ran for mayor but was defeated, and Joe Dube and Matthew Johnson, who did not run again, also were part of the previous council.
The upstairs hall at the Cobalt municipal building was the scene of the inaugural meeting with about two dozen family members and town residents gathered to welcome the new council.
The town's chain of office, which is made of sections of native silver ore, was placed over Gibson's shoulders by town manager clerk-treasurer Steven Dalley.
Gibson spoke to the gathering thanking them for their votes.
"I have great hope over the next four years as to what we can accomplish together," she said.
Councillor Gary Cooper noted the town has "a challenging time ahead of us," but added that council members have common goals "and we can achieve a lot."
Councillor Doug Wilcox also commented that the next term would be "an interesting time. We've got some caretaking items we need to be looking at." He encouraged council members to take their time in asking questions "so we can carefully explore everything." By doing so, council will not "rush to judgement." When council makes quick judgements "quite often it doesn't work out well."
Council will next meet on Tuesday, December 6.