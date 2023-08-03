The recent federal cabinet shuffle that moved federal ministers’ responsibilities around and shifted Marc Miller from Crown-Indigenous Relations minister to the Immigration portfolio is not sitting very well with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s Grand Chief.
Kahnawake enjoyed a good relationship with Miller, who is a Montreal-area MP in a close-by riding and the MCK is disappointed in his removal as Crown-Indigenous Relations minister because of the trust and close ties the pair enjoyed, MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said in an interview this week.
“I’m very disappointed and let down because we enjoyed a very, very close relationship. We had known each other before he was in cabinet because of the proximity of his riding,” she said.
Miller was also the Indigenous Services minister before being handed the Crown-Indigenous Relations portfolio in October 2021.
Sky-Deer wondered aloud if Miller’s close ties to First Nations communities worked against him when the federal government decided to re-arrange responsibilities.
“It seems that every time someone gets close to First Nations, they go and shift them around again, so it becomes a never-ending cycle of building a relationship all over again,” she said, adding she is hopeful the federal government is operating in good faith.
“I’m trying to remain optimistic,” she said. “There are very important tables that we are on – policing, the environment, security – and those are going to require continuity.”
The new Crown-Indigenous Relations minister is Gary Anandasangaree, who represents Scarborough—Rouge Park as an MP. This represents Anandasangaree’s first cabinet portfolio.
Sky-Deer said she hasn’t yet reached out to the new minister.
“No, but we plan to send a letter of congratulations and we hope to have a meeting with him as soon as possible,” she said.
In a perfect world, Sky-Deer added, she and the other MCK members would be able to meet with Anandasangaree before August is up.
“Ideally, we will meet with him before fall. That’s the best-case scenario,” she said. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Services portfolio stays with Patty Hajdu, who was one of eight ministers to hang onto their portfolios during last week’s shuffle.
The cabinet was sworn in last Wednesday.