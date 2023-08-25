PERTH COUNTY – Starting Sept. 5, PC Connect will begin offering four new trip options Monday to Friday on its Rural Route (previously Route A).
“Perth County is extremely excited to improve their public transit service by offering more ride options on one of the most travelled PC Connect routes. The new Rural Route schedule will provide riders with more opportunities to travel to and from Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, and many communities in between,” explained the Aug. 8 press release.
Increasing frequency on this route will make it easier for riders to get where they need to go in a timely manner. An updated Rural Route Saturday schedule will also be implemented on Sept 5.
“In the world of public transit, frequency is freedom.” said Maggie Kerr, Perth County’s transit project coordinator.
“Offering increased frequency means that riders will spend less time waiting for the bus, and will have the liberty to better align their travel with their own schedule and commitments. We are pleased to be able to offer more frequency where there is public transit demand, ultimately creating a faster, more reliable, and more efficient service.”
Additionally, Route B will no longer be in operation, with the last day of service being Sept. 1.
For more information on the new schedules as well as details on the PC Connect service, visit perthcounty.ca/pcconnect or contact Kerr at mkerr@perthcounty.ca or call 519-301-3582.