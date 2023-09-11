By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WEST COAST — Throughout the warmer months, ATV (all-terrain vehicle) usage on the various trails across the province is one of the more popular pastimes; however, as with any other vehicle usage, the operation of ATVs and other all-terrain vehicles comes with its own set of dangers. According to Statistics Canada, while ATVs and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles) are used across Canada for recreation, transportation, and different occupations and are an extremely popular activity, the potential for serious injury and even death is there. “From 2013 to 2019, on average, across all provinces and territories, 100 people in Canada died from unintentional ATV events every year. Among these fatalities, 9 per cent involved a UTV. Unlike other types of ATVs, UTVs are able to seat passengers side-by-side and provide additional safety features, including seatbelts, roll bars and, in some cases, windshields and doors.” Statistics Canada further states that understanding the circumstances around ATV fatalities is a good starting point when putting proper measures in place to minimize harm to ATV users. “Although the circumstances are not always known, insights can be learned from looking at what has been reported by the coroner or medical examiner who investigated these deaths. In 2009, The Canadian Quad Council put in place safety recommendations, or "Quad rules," to minimize harm while ATV riding. These recommendations include wearing protective safety gear such as a compliant helmet, riding with headlights on, riding on designated trails while avoiding paved roads and live water courses where possible, riding with the number of passengers that the vehicle can accommodate, ensuring ATV size is appropriate for the driver's age, weight and riding ability, supervising young riders, travelling in a group, driving sober and getting certified ATV training.” Based on the Canadian Vital Statistics: Death Database and the Canadian Coroner and Medical Examiner Database from 2013 to 2019, the following was discovered:More than 8 in 10 (85 per cent) of ATV related fatalities occur among men with almost three-quarters of fatal events occurring among those aged 20-64 years.
No helmets, impairment factor into ATV deaths
- Jaymie White, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Wreckhouse Weekly News
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Closures starting soon on Haven Hill
- Letters to the Editor (4): Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Highway closure drags into 2nd week
- A new life in Penticton
- Letters to the Editor (7): Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
- Naramata grow-op cleared for concrete, but OCP still on hold
- MILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?
- Highway reopening still at least week away
- Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Work started at highway slide site; still no reopening date
Images
Videos
Latest News
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
- Bells toll as the US marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
- Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of a big week of reports on the economy
- Huntsville gets ready to raise The Survivors' Flag on Orange Shirt Day
- 'We are in a childcare desert and we need it to rain childcare dollars'
- Crescent Point plans $1.05B to $1.15B in development capital expenditures for 2024