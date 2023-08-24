Premiers of two territories and the federal minister of Northern Affairs joined Inuvialuit Regional Corporation CEO Duane Ningaqsiq Smith in signing a historic revenue-sharing accord last week.
Northwest Territories premier Caroline Cochrane, Yukon premier Ranj Pillai and federal Northern Affairs minister Daniel Vandal signed the Western Arctic – Tariuq (Offshore) Accord on behalf of their respective governments.
This agreement, the first of its kind with an Indigenous government as a full party, assures shared decision-making concerning oil and gas rights in Canada’s Western Arctic – Tariuq (Offshore).
The deal ensures that that Inuvialuit, along with residents of Yukon and the Northwest Territories, will be the primary beneficiaries of economic activity from any oil and gas development in those regions.
“Inuvialuit have long been sidelined from participation in the management of offshore oil and gas exploration and development in the Western Arctic,” Ningaqsiq Smith said. “Today, this comes to an end. Under this accord, Inuvialuit are now equal partners in decision-making about resource development in the offshore areas of our homeland. This accord recognizes the paramountcy of our Inuvialuit rights under the IFA and ensures that a share of resource revenues, opportunities and benefits rightfully flow to Inuvialuit communities. This is an important step in our continuing journey toward self-determination and reconciliation.”
Once passed into law, the Western Arctic – Tariuq (Offshore) Accord will establish an oil and gas co-management and revenue-sharing arrangement with the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the Northwest Territories’ government, and the government of Yukon, for the accord area.
The historic agreement provides a blueprint for responsible clean energy cooperation in the future, Cochrane said.
“Northerners need to be full partners and decision-makers in the Arctic offshore,” she said. “This accord is a positive step towards ensuring that the Northwest Territories will have direct involvement in important decisions that affect the Western Arctic – Tariuq (Offshore) alongside Canada, the Yukon and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.”
Pillai agreed, saying the agreement would help lead to a more “sustainable and viable” Arctic economy.
“The Government of Yukon supports a strong, sustainable and viable Arctic economy and the protection of the Arctic’s ecosystem,” he said. “I am pleased that with our partners today, we have finalized shared responsibilities in managing resource development and environmental protection matters in waters off our northern coast. Northerners must be involved in decision-making matters about the North.”