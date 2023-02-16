The director of a non-profit environmental group is hoping to meet with members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake in coming weeks to discuss possible ways to protect a green space that is part of the Seigneury of Sault Saint-Louis land grievance, she said last week.
The land in question sits east of Highway 730 and south of Highway 132, said Vigile Verte director Gina Philie in an interview Tuesday morning.
Not only is the privately owned lot unique because it’s part of the Seigneury od Sault Saint-Louis land grievance, but because it’s part of a green strip of land that will eventually be home to more southerly creatures as the effects of climate change are felt more and more strongly, she said.
“As climate change effects are felt, the animals from Chateauguay will migrate north to Kahnawake, and those in Kahnawake will migrate north toward Laprairie and Brossard. The best way to maintain the ecosystem is to protect the land from development,” she said.
Additionally, Philie said, another more catastrophic nature-related issue will likely pop up if the land is developed.
“It sits on top of the water table,” she said. “So, if the land is developed and the water taken out, it will have to go somewhere, and that somewhere is down to other rivers, creeks and bodies of water and that will result in flooding. That’s not something anybody wants.”
Philie said she is aware that her group aligns philosophically with Kahnawake – her group has worked with the Kahnawake Environment Protection Office on a few projects in the past, she said – and hopes to keep that lot as natural as possible.
To that end, Philie is hoping to meet with MCK officials and see if it’s possible to work together going forward.
“Do we have common plans? Are we able to work together? That’s what I’d like to know,” she said. “We had only heard that they were interested in meeting because we share an interest in the environment.”
Philie declined to give a firm timeline, saying she knows MCK has a lot on their plates.
“That’s why I asked for a meeting. I know they’re busy, so if it has to wait for spring, or beyond, well, that’s the way it goes,” she said.