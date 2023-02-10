NORTH HURON – North Huron council received so many letters from community members regarding current budget deliberations that they had to be presented in a spreadsheet.
Residents and non-residents of North Huron weighed in on the proposed closure of the recreation centres in Blyth and Wingham; 44 letters were received, all opposed to making budget cuts to the recreation facilities.
Additionally, the Blyth-Brussels Minor Hockey Executive, Blyth Junior Broomball League, the Wingham BIA, and the Londesboro & District Lions Club wrote letters outlining their reasons for disapproval of the proposed cuts.
John Stewart and Greg Toll from the Blyth Lions Club appeared as a delegation to comment directly to council on the club’s reaction to the proposed closures.
Coun. Chris Palmer reminded everybody that the current budget deliberations, including the 13 options presented to council on Jan. 12, are just options that are being considered, not done deals.
“They were just points. They were suggestions. They were to bring out conversation for us. We’re not done yet,” said Palmer.
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer pulled the letters from the consent agenda to comment on the response from the community and explain why the letters were condensed, saying all councillors received and read the letters in their entirety; the condensed format presented at council was due to space limitations on the agenda.
“I’d like to point out… if we get three letters, we think we’re doing something, we’re getting somebody’s feedback to help us make our decisions. I want to say that the number of emails that we get in the last week and a half, two weeks has been quite extraordinary,” said Falconer. “I just want everyone to know, that’s an extraordinary amount of letters and I thank you for bringing your voices forward.”