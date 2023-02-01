First Nations leaders in Manitoba continued to slam the federal government and the prime minister on Tuesday for not inviting any First Nations leaders or representation to an upcoming meeting to discuss the state of health care in this country, and they are asking why the feds believe this country’s premiers should have the right to speak on behalf of First Nations people.
“We know the prime minister and the premiers from across Canada are meeting next week to discuss health care needs, and we know that we are not at the table, and that does not sit well with me,” Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Kathy Merrick said on Tuesday morning, while speaking publicly at a health care summit in Winnipeg hosted by AMC. “We forwarded a letter to the prime minister asking and telling that we need to be at the table.
“Who gave the provinces the right to present on our behalf?”
Merrick was referring on Tuesday to a meeting scheduled to take place in Ottawa on Feb. 7, which will see Canada’s premiers meet face to face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss health care, and specifically health care funding, as provinces and territories look to get a bigger cut of the annual Canada Health Transfer.
AMC represents 62 First Nations communities in all corners of Manitoba, and Merrick said she is concerned that those at the meeting next week won’t understand the true scope of the challenges and issues facing Indigenous communities when it comes to accessing adequate health care.
“They don’t know how we live in our First Nations communities,” she said. “We encourage them to come to our communities and see the poverty many live in.”
She said inadequate health care in many First Nations communities in Manitoba results in shorter life expectancies, chronic illnesses, high cases of diabetes, and other health-related issues.
On Tuesday, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee also criticized the decision to have no First Nations representation at the Feb. 7 meeting, as he said the health care challenges for First Nations communities are often magnified further in the isolated northern Manitoba communities that MKO represents.
“It is a whole different scope of challenges when some of these communities don’t even have winter roads,” Settee said. “And it is only us who can determine what is best for our First Nations when it comes to health, and our people have to be consulted and our leaders have to be consulted before we accept any legislation.
“For too long we have allowed the state to determine what happens in our First Nations communities.”
The decision not to invite First Nations representation to the meeting was also criticized publicly on Monday by Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.
On Monday, a spokesperson for federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos defended federal efforts to support health care for Indigenous people and to include Indigenous leaders and organizations in health care discussions, but did not say if there were any plans to invite any First Nations leaders to the Feb. 7 meeting in Ottawa.
“Our government continues to engage with Indigenous communities across the country regularly, whether through consultations on Indigenous data sovereignty, various FPTI meetings, anti-Indigenous racism in the health care system, and other initiatives to ensure we are working collaboratively and in partnership together,” the spokesperson said.
