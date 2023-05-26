According to a May 8 posting on the South Algonquin Township Facebook page, the township is looking at implementing a Yard Standards Bylaw, which they currently do not have, to regulate the standards of properties within the township and propose fines to be levied for various infractions. Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer comments on the development of this new Yard Standards Bylaw.
According to the May 9 Facebook post on the South Algonquin Township page, staff are currently working on finalizing the standards for this Yard Standards Bylaw, and are hoping to pass the final bylaw at the June 7 council meeting.
The draft bylaw explains that the township’s official plan includes provisions relating to property conditions and that several sections (section 131, section 446 (1), and section 446 (3)) in the Municipal Act, 2001, gives them the authority to clean and clear the land or clear refuse and debris from the land (not including buildings), regulating when and how this is done, prohibiting the depositing of refuse and debris on land without consent of the owner and occupant of the land, and defining refuse. It also prohibits and regulates the use of land for storage of used motor vehicles for wrecking or dismantling or salvaging parts from them.
South Algonquin also have the authority under the Municipal Act and township bylaws to clean up and remove any refuse from the lands in question at the owners’ expense, including the township recovering the costs of said cleanup, if the township has to cover the costs initially to undertake the cleanup, by adding the costs to the tax roll and collecting them in the same manner as property taxes.
Schedule A, attached to this draft bylaw provides information on the fines to be levied for various yard standards infractions, from $50 for “property not maintained, grass in excess of 15 cm” and “fence not maintained,” to $200 for “storage creating obstructed access for emergency vehicles,” “storage salvage and scrap yard not maintained,” “store unlicensed vehicles on commercial property,” “improper storage of motorized vehicles on commercial property,” “store unlicensed vehicles for parts not zoned as a wrecking or salvage yard” and “improper storage of tires on commercial property.” The full copy of the draft bylaw can be viewed at www.southalgonquin.ca/document/yard-standards-draft-bylaw/. Bryan Martin, the CAO/clerk-treasurer, told The Bancroft Times on May 10 that council had requested that this bylaw be deferred to a committee meeting for a more wholesome discussion.
“We don’t currently regulate yard standards but have had complaints with increasing frequency and at council’s request, we drafted the bylaw,” he says. “I will update you on this bylaw once the committee schedule is set.”