You’d be forgiven for not having heard of Glenorchy Knights Football Club before today, and not knowing its current connection to Winnipeg’s West End. However, Minto Street’s own Daniel Sagno’s journey to Australian semi-pro soccer is one he and his former youth coach hope more inner-city Winnipeg kids can achieve.
Sagno’s family moved to Winnipeg in 2004 and he started playing soccer with local St. Charles and Portage Trails teams. It was through these teams that Sagno met Tony Kinnarath, who would go on to coach Sagno for many of his early and middle years of his soccer career and someone he credits to his development as both a player and a person. “Wow. I'm actually speechless right now even thinking about it. I gotta take a second here," said Sagno about how Kinnarath has helped him over the years.
“I started the journey with him there and he has always been pushing me and just gone out of his way, above and beyond to make sure I was getting the adequate amount of training that I needed,” Sagno said. Without that, he says “I wouldn't have been able to make it to where I am today.”
Where Sagno is today is the island of Tasmania, off the coast of Australia.
“I wanted to be a pro; that was my goal in life. I needed to play professional soccer and I was gonna do anything that it took me to get there. Like, yeah, 100%. This is definitely something I thought I would be doing… but not necessarily in Australia.”
Sagno’s soccer career has taken him all over the world. He has played for teams in San Diego, Vancouver, and Thomson Rivers. Sagno trained with the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, spending time in their development programs before representing Canada at the under 17 level.
Within 10 years of moving to Canada, both of Sagno’s parents had passed away, which brought a new level to his and Kinnarath’s relationship. “Father figure, mentor… he's gone above and beyond for obviously not just me, but everyone that he's come in contact with,” Sagno said.
Kinnarath sees it as returning the favour he received when he moved to Winnipeg 24 years ago. “I mean, the stuff that I do, it's just what somebody did for me. When these guys grow up, I hope they'll do exactly the same. Because you're not just raising soccer players, you're raising men.”
“I also came here with no dad, same thing with Daniel, right? I knew exactly what he was going through. When you're talking about coaching, it wasn't about making money. It was about giving the kids more opportunity.”
Already making a splash with the Knights this season, Sagno has aspirations to play for the Australian first division or in Europe. He also hopes Winnipeg Valour switches their policy to see more Winnipeggers star for the team.
“I feel like the city wants to see players from the city do well,” Sagno said. “And if it's an opportunity to play for the city, there are tons of players who would jump at the opportunity.”
For Sagno, those opportunities also kept him out of trouble when he was young. “I really do wish the city would do more and understand that the programs that are out there to give kids a chance to get away from these harsh scenarios that they come from are so important,” Sagno said. “I really wish that people would realize that giving back to the community is just as important as anything honestly.”
“I think if you can give back even 1% of something that you have, you've left this world a better place for it. And there's kids and families that will benefit from it because you have given them an opportunity that they may have never had.”