WALKERTON – The Capitals recovered from a 4-3 loss in Wingham Friday night by defeating Mitchell 3-1 Sunday on home ice.
This was Walkerton’s first victory this season, and by the quality of play, it promises to be the first of many.
Friday night saw Walkerton come out strong and surprise Wingham with a two-goal lead by the end of the first period – Caleb Morrison from Sam Shakes and Ryan Oakes on the power play, and Kyle Durrer from Jett Morningstar.
Wingham tied the score at 2-2 in the second period – Austin Becker from Matt Tolton and Kyle Stanbury seconds into the period, and Stanbury from Becker and Dawson Fahrer moments later.
A determined Walkerton regained the lead seconds into the third period – Keegan Fischer from Kevin Perrott and Shakes. But Wingham wasn’t done yet. The Ironmen took advantage of a Walkerton penalty and scored on the power play – Tolton from Coleson Fischer and Stanbury. Tolton scored again on assists from Becker and Stanbury for the winning goal. Final score was 4-3.
Sunday afternoon in Walkerton, the Caps treated fans to a hard-fought, well-played game with no shortage of excitement – first-rate hockey between two excellent teams.
The Capitals took their time getting on the scoreboard, but once they did, at the 16-minute mark in the first period – Morningstar from Durrer and Elliott McCarey – they never looked back. Mitchell scored two minutes later – Tyson Hall from Callan Ferguson – but that was it for the Hawks.
Meanwhile, the Capitals ramped up the intensity, scoring again late in the second period – McCarey from Durrer and Shakes. Even with the Caps two men short and the Hawks pushing hard, Caps goalie Logan Bromley was able to stop every shot. He had a bit of help from the clock when Mitchell came a split-second from scoring at the end of the period.
Walkerton scored once more late in the third period, Perrott from Shakes and McCarey.
The next home game for the Capitals is Friday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. against Goderich. Then it’s a few minutes down the road for Caps fans to take in Sunday’s game in Hanover at 2:30 p.m.