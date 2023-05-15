Residents not happy with the provincial government’s plan to privatize several public hospital services will have a chance to voice their displeasure.
The Chatham-Kent Health Coalition is hosting 21 referendum polling stations – including two in Ridgetown – on May 26-27 as a part of the province-wide fight back against the province’s plan to allow surgeries and other procedures at for-profit and non-profit clinics.
The Ontario government passed Bill 60, known as the ‘Your Health Act,’ at Queen’s Park on Monday, May 8, which will go into effect once it receives Royal Assent. The Bill will allow for-profit and not-for-profit clinics to conduct cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans, minimally invasive gynecological surgeries and eventually knee and hip replacements under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.
The Ontario Health Coalition’s citizen-led referendum is being conducted by its branches, including the Chatham-Kent Health Coalition, at over 1,000 sites across the province. The referendum ballot will ask one yes or no question: “Do you want our public hospital services to be privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics?”
Balloting will take place in Ridgetown at the Foodland grocery store on Friday, May 26, and at Pinnell’s Pastries on Saturday, May 27. The CKHC plans to have volunteers at both locations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We want as many Ontarians as possible to vote,” said Shirley Roebuck, Chair of the Chatham-Kent, Wallaceburg-Walpole Island, and Sarnia-Lambton Health Coalitions. “Doug Ford denied he had plans to privatize hospital services, and then barely two months after being re-elected, he announced cataract surgery was moving out of hospitals and into private, for-profit day hospitals in Ottawa, Waterloo and Windsor.”
Roebuck said the government would accept tenders to build private, for-profit day hospitals to perform knee and hip replacements, shoulder surgeries, colonoscopies, diagnostics and other procedures in the fall.
“Our tax dollars will pay for these private, for-profit day hospitals to be built,” said Roebuck.
Roebuck stated that an alternative to the Premier’s plan is to put tax dollars towards re-opening operating room suites and extending the hours, including weekends, for surgeries to be performed in hospital ORs.
“Bring back the health professionals who have quit due to working conditions,” stated Roebuck.
Volunteers began delivering information pamphlets across Chatham-Kent last weekend.
Balloting stations will also be set up at the Thamesville Legion Branch 367 and the Bothwell Legion Branch 252 on May 26 and 27.
Residents can also cast their ballots at the Chatham Farmers Market on May 24, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Retrofest/Ribfest in Chatham May 26-27.
All Ontario residents aged 16 or older are eligible to vote. Individuals must take a pledge only to vote once and on that pledge form and provide an address to help ensure the integrity of the vote.
Online voting is also available now at www.ontariohealthcoalition.ca, and follow the instructions to get to the ballot.